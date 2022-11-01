Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,317,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,170,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,156,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,640,000 after acquiring an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,176,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 17.9% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,395 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 1.7 %

PKI stock opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.46 and its 200 day moving average is $141.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.