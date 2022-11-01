Aviva PLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 2,170.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $55.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.27 and a 12 month high of $318.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku Company Profile

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Roku to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.