Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.