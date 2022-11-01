Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stock Position Lowered by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.20.

NYSE:AON opened at $281.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.97 and a 200-day moving average of $280.93. The company has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

