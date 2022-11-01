Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 588.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $478,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,007. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTLT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.88.

Shares of CTLT opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average is $95.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.44 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.