Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $87.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

