State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Align Technology worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

Align Technology stock opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.00 and a one year high of $713.33.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

