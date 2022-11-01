LGT Group Foundation Sells 12,450 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $85,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200-day moving average of $117.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $172.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

