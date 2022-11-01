Benin Management CORP Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Benin Management CORP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,591,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,291,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,656,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average of $117.73. The company has a market cap of $369.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $172.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.