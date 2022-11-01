Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,626 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 51,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $39,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Boeing Stock Performance

Boeing stock opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

