Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New $6.72 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 160,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a market capitalization of $369.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

