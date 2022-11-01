Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 933 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 28.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Shares of APA stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

