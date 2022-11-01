Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $143.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

