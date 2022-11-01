Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

NYSE:SRE opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sempra’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

