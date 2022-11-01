Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $7,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,835,564.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $76.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.