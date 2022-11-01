Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE INVH opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.54.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

