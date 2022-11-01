Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 271 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,455 shares of company stock worth $4,585,408. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $88.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

