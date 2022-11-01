Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after purchasing an additional 155,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.04.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $307.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,428 shares of company stock valued at $44,529,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

