Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Masimo were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MASI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Price Performance
Shares of MASI stock opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
