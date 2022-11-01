Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.09 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

