Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,449 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in XPO Logistics by 68.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,592,000 after buying an additional 325,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $279,216,969.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XPO opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

