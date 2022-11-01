Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDB opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

