Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 5 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NVR from $5,100.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,582.00.

Shares of NVR opened at $4,237.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,231.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.96.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.