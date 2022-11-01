Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stake Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,573 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

