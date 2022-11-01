Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

ZTS stock opened at $150.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.87 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

