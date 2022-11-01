Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

