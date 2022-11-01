Aviva PLC Acquires 91,573 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.51.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

