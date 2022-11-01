Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.