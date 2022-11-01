Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 695 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $344.51 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.56 and a 200-day moving average of $316.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,158,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
