Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,467 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

