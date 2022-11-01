Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 542 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

