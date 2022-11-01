Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

