Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,153 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

