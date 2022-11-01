CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $1,005,000. BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock opened at $172.81 on Tuesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $147.91 and a one year high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

