Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $163.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.