Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 533 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 30.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1,228.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 57,929 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 39,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 54.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DHI stock opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

