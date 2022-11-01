Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,461 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:TRGP opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.73.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.