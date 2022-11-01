Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

