eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,893 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,622 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $77.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

