Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,345 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.55, for a total transaction of $390,789.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,150.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

Gartner stock opened at $301.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.17. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

