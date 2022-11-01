Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $174.15 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

