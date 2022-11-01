Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,700 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

