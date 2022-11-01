Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in PPL by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 3.4% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in PPL by 76.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $30.99.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

