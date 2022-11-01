Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 594,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

