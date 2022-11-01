Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $230.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.22.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.