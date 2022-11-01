Securian Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 51,923 shares of company stock worth $2,041,480 and sold 550,800 shares worth $20,881,109. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.