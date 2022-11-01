Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.93, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 386.21%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.