AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $129.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.65.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

