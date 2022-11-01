Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 2,038 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after purchasing an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,241,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,681,000 after purchasing an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,664,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,208 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

