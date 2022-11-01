State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,141,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,326,000 after buying an additional 44,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $142.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.13. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.91 and a 1-year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

